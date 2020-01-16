Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Isabel Elkus!
Isabel is a senior at Mountain Brook High School with a 4.41 GPA. She is Co-Editor of the Sword and Shield newspaper, President of the Interact Club and Director of the Miss Olympian Pageant. Her volunteer work extends in to the community, including Greater Birmingham Humane Society. She is a leader in and out of the classroom.
Isabel, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
