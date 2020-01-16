Registration for free Pre-k lottery opened at Shelton State Community College Wednesday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The registration window for free Pre-K around the state of Alabama opened Wednesday.
Some of the programs, including one at Shelton State Community College’s C.A. Fredd campus have a limited number of slots.
Some people feel it’s never too early to prepare a child for school. That’s why the director of Childhood Development at Shelton State, Holly Glasgow, believes most parents take advantage of opportunities for Pre-K education for their children.
“We encourage people to go ahead and register for their home school, the school that their child would attend, based on their address,” Glasgow said.
The Pre-K program at Shelton State and some other private schools are not based on the child’s address as it is with Pre-K available at Tuscaloosa City and County Schools. But those children must 4-years-old on or before September 2nd 2020.
“So we encourage parents to go ahead and register for all of them that might be feasible," Glasgow continued.
The registration window closes at Shelton State’s C-A Fredd Campus on March 10th. The random drawing to enter children into the program is March 11th.
