Police search for attempted robbery suspect after shooting at Ensley restaurant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are searching the Ensley area for a suspect they say attempted to rob a fast food restaurant Wednesday evening.
Authorities say an off-duty police officer was working at the KFC located in the 1800 block of 20th Street Ensley just before 6 p.m.
Police say that’s when a suspect entered the location and presented a weapon demanding money.
That’s when an altercation began between the officer and the suspect.
Police say shots were fired by the off-duty police officer. That’s when the suspect fled the scene through the drive-thru window.
We’re told the suspect is believed to be wounded, but police aren’t sure if the suspect was shot or not.
The off-duty officer was not wounded during the altercation.
Police are searching the area for the suspect, but no description has been provided at this time.
