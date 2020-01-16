Police: Exterminator stole/pawned rings from West Alabama home

Police: Exterminator stole/pawned rings from West Alabama home
$13,000 worth of rings stolen after home exterminator service (Source: Brent PD)
By WBRC Staff | January 16, 2020 at 2:55 PM CST - Updated January 16 at 2:55 PM

BRENT, Ala. (WBRC) - A Lawley man was arrested and charged with theft after two rings worth $13,000 were stolen from a home in Brent.

Officers say they got a report on Christmas Eve that the rings were stolen after an exterminator serviced the home.

Investigators say the rings were located in pawn shops in the Birmingham area, and Ricky Lynn McElroy was seen on surveillance video pawning the stolen items.

McElroy was arrested Wednesday. He is charged with two counts of Theft of Property 1st.

On 12/24/19 a report was taken in reference to 2 rings valued at over $13,000 stolen from a residence after an...

Posted by Brent Police Department on Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.