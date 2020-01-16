Police: Exterminator stole/pawned rings from West Alabama home

BRENT, Ala. (WBRC) - A Lawley man was arrested and charged with theft after two rings worth $13,000 were stolen from a home in Brent.
Officers say they got a report on Christmas Eve that the rings were stolen after an exterminator serviced the home.
Investigators say the rings were located in pawn shops in the Birmingham area, and Ricky Lynn McElroy was seen on surveillance video pawning the stolen items.
McElroy was arrested Wednesday. He is charged with two counts of Theft of Property 1st.
