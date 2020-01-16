Police: Employee charged with taking items from workplace

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say an employee has been charged with allegedly taking items from his workplace.
Ravon Baker, 24, is charged with theft of property first degree.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Baker was charged after a business reported to police that an employee had taken assorted items from the business. The theft happened in the 7200 block of Eastchase Parkway.
Court records indicate the theft happened at Designer Shoe Warehouse, also know as DSW. Over $13,000 worth of property was said to have been taken.
Baker was taken into custody at the scene and charged. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $15,000 bond.
