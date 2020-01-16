Ohatchee High School junior saves student from choking

OHATCHEE, Ala. (WBRC) - An Ohatchee High School junior credits her lifeguard training with saving a fellow student from choking.
Xenia Hyatt quickly came to the aid of Ohatchee seventh-grader Hunter Crim, when his face turned red and he couldn't answer a teacher's questions.
Hunter says the last thing he remembers was laughing with his friends in the school cafeteria.
Xenia says she immediately went to work when she saw Hunter in distress.
“There was a teacher who came up to him. His face was red, she started asking him a bunch of questions, so as soon as I saw that, my brain was on autopilot. And I went over there, and I started giving him the Heimlich. I said, 'I’m a certified lifeguard, give me some space please, and then I just started doing the Heimlich,” Xenia recalls.
Xenia works as a lifeguard at the Anniston YMCA and took extensive training and did a lot of studying before she was hired.
"We have to be able to swim to the opposite end of the pool, pick up a brick that's ten pounds, and swim it back to the other end, we have to be able to swim the 500 and tread water for three minutes," she says. She also had to study non-stop for four days.
Hunter says he's very grateful to Xenia, and the two say they've even become unlikely friends.
“If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be sitting here in front of this camera,” Hunter said.
“Just look at that face!” Xenia adds.
