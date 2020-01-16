Newk’s: Mediterranean Pizza

Ingredients:
1 cauliflower pizza crust
Approx 1 cup shredded mozzarella
Approx 1 cup thinly sliced grilled chicken
Approx 1/3 cup diced tomatoes
Kalamata Olives
Artichoke Hearts Pepperoncini's
Diced Red Onion
Feta Cheese
Directions:
Lightly coat both front and back of crust. Evenly spread out mozzarella. Add ingredients in order.
Bake in 400° oven for 7-10 minutes until cheese is melted and begins to brown. Cut and serve.
Recipe can also be substituted for pepperoni and sausage:
Bake in 400° oven for 7-10 minutes until cheese is melted and begins to brown. Garnish with sliced basil. Cut and serve.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.