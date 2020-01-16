Newk’s: Mediterranean Pizza

Newk's: Mediterranean Pizza
January 16, 2020 at 2:31 PM CST - Updated January 16 at 2:31 PM

Ingredients:

1 cauliflower pizza crust

Approx 1 cup shredded mozzarella

Approx 1 cup thinly sliced grilled chicken

Approx 1/3 cup diced tomatoes

Kalamata Olives

Artichoke Hearts Pepperoncini's

Diced Red Onion

Feta Cheese

Directions:

Lightly coat both front and back of crust. Evenly spread out mozzarella. Add ingredients in order.

Bake in 400° oven for 7-10 minutes until cheese is melted and begins to brown. Cut and serve.

Recipe can also be substituted for pepperoni and sausage:

Bake in 400° oven for 7-10 minutes until cheese is melted and begins to brown. Garnish with sliced basil. Cut and serve.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.