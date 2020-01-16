Suspect forced out of Birmingham apartment by tear gas, he’s accused in the killing of a father

Murder suspect apprehended in the Kimbrough community
By WBRC Staff | January 16, 2020 at 11:29 AM CST - Updated January 16 at 11:46 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have a man in custody who was wanted in the shooting and killing a father of four after he opened his door at Southtown Public Housing.

West Precinct officers received a Crime Stoppers tip that Dewayne Johnson was at 2808 Wallace Covington Circle.

Dewayne Johnson (Source: Birmingham PD)

Officers say he would not come out of the apartment after several hours so they had to use tear gas. Johnson then came out peacefully.

32-year-old Fredrick Adams was shot and killed after he answered the door of his apartment about 1:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27.

