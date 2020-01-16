Suspect forced out of Birmingham apartment by tear gas, he’s accused in the killing of a father

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have a man in custody who was wanted in the shooting and killing a father of four after he opened his door at Southtown Public Housing.
West Precinct officers received a Crime Stoppers tip that Dewayne Johnson was at 2808 Wallace Covington Circle.
Officers say he would not come out of the apartment after several hours so they had to use tear gas. Johnson then came out peacefully.
32-year-old Fredrick Adams was shot and killed after he answered the door of his apartment about 1:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.