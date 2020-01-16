Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

NAVAJO OFFICIAL-FUNERAL
Navajo Nation to lower flags in honor of tribal lawmaker
GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A former Navajo Nation Council delegate is being remembered for his years of public service and inspiration to others. The tribe says a funeral for John Perry Jr. is scheduled Thursday morning at Cope Memorial Chapel in Gallup. Meanwhile, flags across the Navajo Nation will be lowered. Perry died earlier this month at the age of 71. Tribal officials say two other former Tribal Council members died this month. Benjamin Hogue, who served between 1963 and 1979, died Jan. 3 at age 88. James Tomchee, who served in the 1990s, died Jan. 7 at age 86.
IMMIGRANT SMUGGLING DEATH
Phoenix man sentenced in fatal smuggling attempt
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney's Office in Arizona says a Phoenix man who rolled his truck during a high-speed chase trying to escape law enforcement with 11 immigrants on board has been sentenced to six and one-half years in prison in the death of one migrant. Prosecutors say Andrew Lamar Blake was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Tucson. He also got five years probation. Blake earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy in the transportation of immigrants for profit that placed lives in jeopardy and resulted in death. Along with the one man killed, several immigrants in the truck were injured.
IMMIGRATION REPRESENTATION-FRAUD
Arizona authorities say woman posed as immigration attorney
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A 38-year-old Tucson woman faces 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud in a case involving false claims made in connection with legal representation of people in immigration cases. The sentence imposed by a federal judge Tuesday also requires Elvira Contreras to pay restitution of just under $90,000. The U.S. Attorney's Office for Arizona said Contreras falsely told victims that she worked for federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement or that she was an immigration attorney who could obtain immigration documents for a fee. The office said Contreras also falsely impersonated Tucson immigration attorney Doralina Luna. Contreras pleaded guilty last fall.
BC-US BORDER PATROL FREEZING CELLS
Judge inspects Border Patrol facility as trial continues
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A federal judge said he would inspect a Tucson Border Patrol facility that migrants say is plagued by extreme overcrowding, freezing temperatures and unsafe conditions. The judge said he was going to inspect the main Tucson Sector facility after plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the conditions rested their case, leaving Wednesday afternoon open. The Tucson Sector comprises most of Arizona and includes eight stations where immigrants are held before they're deported or turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The Border Patrol says the facilities are designed for short-term stays for adults.
CONGRESSWOMAN-ALCOHOLISM TREATMENT
Rep. Kirkpatrick of Arizona seeking treatment for alcoholism
PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick of Arizona says she's taking time off from her congressional duties to seek treatment for alcohol dependence following a “serious” fall. The Democrat said Wednesday that she's “finally seeking this help after struggling to do so in the past." Kirkpatrick says with physical therapy she can fully recover from her fall last week. Her spokeswoman says the congresswoman had multiple cracked ribs and spinal fractures and required staples in her head, estimating she'd be out for three weeks. Kirkpatrick represents a swing district in Tucson and southeastern Arizona that Republicans are targeting in the 2020 election.
SOLDIER KILLED-FREEFALL TRAINING
Army says soldier killed in parachute training in Arizona
ELOY, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Army says a soldier was killed in a routine freefall parachute training exercise in southern Arizona. A spokesman for the Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, said the soldier was training Tuesday near Eloy, Arizona. U.S Army Special Forces officials on Wednesday identified the soldier killed as 36-year-old Master Sgt. Nathan Goodman of Hope Mills, North Carolina. Freefalling is when soldiers jump from an aircraft and delay opening their parachutes. Army officials say the death is under investigation.
GRANDSON EVICTION
Orphaned teen told he can't live in senior living community
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona couple says their senior living community won't allow their orphaned grandson to keep staying with them because of age limits. The 15-year-old moved in with his grandparents not long after his parents died in 2018. KNXV-TV reported Wednesday that the family received a letter last month from attorneys for the homeowners association saying the community's age restrictions must be followed. The minimum age to live there is 19. The couple have until June to either move or find another home for their grandson. The association says not enforcing the age requirement could lead to legal problems.
TRAFFIC STOP-CRASH DEATH
Sheriff: Driver killed in crash after attempted traffic stop
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County Sheriff's officials say a man is dead after a crash that occurred during a pursuit in the Tucson area. They say a vehicle didn't stop when deputies attempted to pull it over Tuesday night. Sheriff's officials announced Wednesday that the driver killed has been identified as 52-year-old Brian Hieb. They say the driver sideswiped another vehicle before crashing into a guardrail.