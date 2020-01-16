Funeral arrangements announced for Pickens Co. tornado victim

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for one of the three tornado victims in Pickens County.
A visitation for Tyrone Spain will be held January 17 at Northport Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel in Reform. His funeral will be the following day at 1 p.m. at Aliceville City Hall.
A burial will follow at Carrollton Community Cemetery.
Spain, 51, was killed on January 11 when an EF-2 tornado touched down in Pickens County. Albert Barnett, 85, and his wife, 75-year-old Susan Barnett were also killed.
