Funeral arrangements announced for Pickens Co. tornado victim
Tyrone Spain (Source: Facebook)
By WBRC Staff | January 16, 2020 at 6:27 AM CST - Updated January 16 at 6:30 AM

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for one of the three tornado victims in Pickens County.

A visitation for Tyrone Spain will be held January 17 at Northport Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel in Reform. His funeral will be the following day at 1 p.m. at Aliceville City Hall.

A burial will follow at Carrollton Community Cemetery.

Spain, 51, was killed on January 11 when an EF-2 tornado touched down in Pickens County. Albert Barnett, 85, and his wife, 75-year-old Susan Barnett were also killed.

