FIRST ALERT: Showers possible south of 1-20 Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are watching a cold front that has produced showers and a few thunderstorms across North and Central Alabama overnight. Most of the rain is now along and south of I-20. We will trend drier by 9 a.m. this morning with a cloudy sky. A dense fog advisory has been issued for areas south of I-20 including Chilton, Greene, Hale and Coosa counties until 8 a.m. for the potential for visibility to be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. Combination of showers and fog could make for a messy commute, so allow some extra time to get to your destination if you live in those counties. We will trend mostly dry late this morning and into the afternoon hours. High temperatures have most likely occurred this morning. We could see temperatures climb near 60°F this afternoon, but many locations will stay in the 50s today. It will be breezy with northerly winds at 10-20 mph. A few models are hinting we could see a few showers make their way back into Central Alabama late this afternoon and evening around 4-7 p.m. With this in mind, we will keep a 20-30% chance for showers today.