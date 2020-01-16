FIRST ALERT: Showers possible south of 1-20 Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are watching a cold front that has produced showers and a few thunderstorms across North and Central Alabama overnight. Most of the rain is now along and south of I-20. We will trend drier by 9 a.m. this morning with a cloudy sky. A dense fog advisory has been issued for areas south of I-20 including Chilton, Greene, Hale and Coosa counties until 8 a.m. for the potential for visibility to be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. Combination of showers and fog could make for a messy commute, so allow some extra time to get to your destination if you live in those counties. We will trend mostly dry late this morning and into the afternoon hours. High temperatures have most likely occurred this morning. We could see temperatures climb near 60°F this afternoon, but many locations will stay in the 50s today. It will be breezy with northerly winds at 10-20 mph. A few models are hinting we could see a few showers make their way back into Central Alabama late this afternoon and evening around 4-7 p.m. With this in mind, we will keep a 20-30% chance for showers today.
FIRST ALERT: We will likely stay mostly cloudy and dry tonight. Winds should decrease overnight to 5-10 mph. With northeasterly winds, temperatures will trend colder as we wake up Friday morning. You’ll likely need a warm jacket as temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 40s. We will stay mostly cloudy and fairly dry Friday with high temperatures in the upper 50s.
NEXT BIG THING: A strong cold front is expected to move into Central Alabama Saturday. Moisture will likely return Friday night into Saturday morning. Plan on seeing scattered showers moving through our area during the morning and afternoon hours. Rain chances look to decrease as we head into Saturday evening. It will trend significantly colder by Saturday night as northerly winds bring in a cold and dry air mass. Highs Saturday are expected to climb into the lower 60s. By Sunday morning, temperatures could drop into the low to mid-30s. When you factor in in the wind, it could feel like it is well into the 20s.
BELOW AVERAGE TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK: Models continue to show a surge of arctic air moving into the Southeast Monday night into Tuesday morning. We could see a hard freeze Tuesday morning with low temperatures dipping into the low to mid 20s. We will remain dry for most of next week with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. A few models even hint that a few spots could stay in the 30s for high temperatures next Monday and Tuesday. It will be a shock to the system compared to the temperatures we have experienced recently! Our next chance for rain after Saturday could occur next Friday (1/24/2020).
