Emergency need for blood donors in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - LifeSouth Community Blood Centers say they are facing an emergency need for all blood types, and urges the community to donate blood to help patients in local hospitals.
“The current shortage is related to an increase in need at area hospitals and a decrease in donations throughout the holiday season. January is always a difficult time of year and this year has been significantly worse, affecting blood centers across the country,” LifeSouth stated.
LifeSouth is a provider of blood to Children’s of Alabama, UAB Hospital, DCH, Anniston Regional Medical Center and Tanner Health System.
Anyone who gives blood from Jan. 16-20 will receive a free movie ticket.
The following are times and locations you can donate:
January 16, 2020
- Regional Medical Center - E 10th St – Anniston (7:00 AM – 5:00 PM)
- CVS - Veterans Memorial Pkwy – Tuscaloosa (Noon – 6:00 PM)
- Walmart - Hwy 31 S – Calera (10:00 AM – 5:00 PM)
- Walgreens - Martin St N - Pell City (10:00 AM – 6:00 PM)
January 17, 2020
- Benton Nissan - 1834 US Hwy 78 – Oxford (10:00 AM – 6:00 PM)
- Walmart - Trussville Crossing Pkwy – Trussville (11:00 AM – 6:00 PM)
- Walmart - McFarland Blvd – Northport (Noon – 6:00 PM)
January 18, 2020
- Winn-Dixie - Golden Springs Rd – Anniston (11:00 AM – 5:00 PM)
- Walmart - Whitfield Ave – Leeds (11:00 AM – 5:00 PM)
- CVS Pharmacy – Pelham (11:00 AM – 5:00 PM)
- PJ’s Restaurant - 33080 Al 69 – Jasper (10:30 AM – 4:00 PM)
- Winn-Dixie - McFarland Blvd – Northport (11:00 AM – 5:00 PM)
January 19, 2020
- Walgreens - Quintard Ave – Anniston (11:00 AM – 5:00 PM)
- CVS - Veterans Memorial Pkwy – Tuscaloosa (Noon – 6:00 PM)
- Walmart - Hwy 280 – Hoover (Noon – 5:00 PM)
- Locust Fork Baptist Church - 30580 State Hwy 79 – Locust Fork (12:30 PM – 4:30 PM)
- Walmart - John Hawkins Pkwy – Hoover (11:00 AM – 5:00 PM)
January 20, 2020
- CVS - US Hwy 31 – Calera (11:00 AM – 5:00 PM)
- Walmart - Odum Rd – Gardendale (11:00 AM – 5:00 PM)
- Best Buy - Oxford Exchange Blvd – Oxford (Noon – 4:00 PM)
- Anniston City Meeting Center - 1615 Noble Street – Anniston (8:00 AM – Noon)
- Walmart - Skyland Blvd E – Tuscaloosa (Noon – 6:00 PM)
- I Am BHAM - 400 Graymont Avenue West – Birmingham (10:00 AM – 4:00 PM)
