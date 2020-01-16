Doctor suggests this year’s flu shot may be about 50% effective

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Doctors at the University of Alabama say this flu season, kids and young adults are at an increased risk. The Chief Medical Officer and associate Dean for Medical Affairs UA’s College of Community Health Science wants people to take the flu seriously.
“How do you know you have the flu? Well it’s like you got hit by a truck. You have a fever. You ache all over," explained Dr. Thomas Weida. He said this year nearly 5,000 people have died from the flu and it has sent 80,000 people to the hospital.
“This year, influenza B seems to be more dominant and the vaccine may not be quite as effective as others. But it’s about 50% effective,” Dr. Weida continued.
Weida said flu strains vary from year to year. And it’s not an exact science when it comes to finding an effective vaccine. It takes two weeks for a flu shot to become effective.
“So some years the flu vaccine is more effective than others. But it still pays to take it because there are various strains of the flu. And even if you don’t have the optimal match, it may still be helpful in lessening your symptoms,” he added.
Flu season can extend into March and even April. That’s why Dr. Wedia is still encouraging people to get a flu shot if they haven’t gotten one already.
