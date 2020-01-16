Council vote coming after Smith Farm development clears planning and zoning

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover’s planning and zoning commission approved changes that would allow more homes to go up at Smith Farms, but not until the developer had to make compromises with the community.
The commission approved rezoning land parcels that would allow the developer to build more homes than Lance Kitchens originally could, but not as many as he wanted.
Developers hoped to build 50 homes on a portion of Smith Farm property, but that’s now limited to 47.
Construction has been a heated topic since the idea was brought to the table. The planning and zoning commission asked Kitchens to work with the community to find some middle ground before the commission voted. In the end, it was having some of the property rezoned to estate instead of residential to vary property size, which could better match the area.
“That puts the Estate 2 lots up against neighbors that are zoned Estate 2. The R-1 has R-1 on 3 sides of it. Again, just looking at consistency from a land planning aspect so that the set back lines and the rules governing what can go on that lot are consistent from one house to the next,” said Kitchens.
Hoover City Councilors still have to give their final approval. Kitchens expects that vote to come up in February.
