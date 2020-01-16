Congrats! Hoover K9 Charlie retires

Congrats Bomb dog Charlie! #HooverPD, and more specifically Night shift, is celebrating another veteran Officer’s retirement. Bomb dog Charlie, who has partnered with Officer Scott Prentiss since 2013, called it a career last Friday night. We were very fortunate to acquire Charlie seven years ago. Not only did he have distinguished career as a field trials dog, but he also served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps. After his tour of duty in Afghanistan ended in 2012, he joined the Hoover Police Department in 2013. Charlie served his partner, his Department, and his City with great distinction. Congratulations, Charlie, and it is with heavy, but happy hearts that we listen to Dispatch sign you off for the final time. K9 Charlie is 10-7. #K9retirement City of Hoover