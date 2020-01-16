Congrats! Hoover K9 Charlie retires

K9 Charlie retired from Hoover PD (Source: Hoover PD)
By WBRC Staff | January 16, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST - Updated January 16 at 5:00 PM

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - What a cutie!

Bomb dog Charlie, who has partnered with Hoover Police Officer Scott Prentiss since 2013, has called it a career, retiring Friday, Jan. 10.

Charlie served with Hoover PD for seven years. Not only did he have distinguished career as a field trials dog, but he also served in the U.S. Marine Corps completing a tour of duty in Afghanistan.

Hoover police say it is with heavy, but happy hearts that Charlie has signed off and retired.

K9 Charlie is 10-7.

WATCH***Bomb dog Charlie's final sign off

Posted by Hoover (AL) Police Department on Thursday, January 16, 2020

