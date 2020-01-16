Congrats! Hoover K9 Charlie retires

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - What a cutie!
Bomb dog Charlie, who has partnered with Hoover Police Officer Scott Prentiss since 2013, has called it a career, retiring Friday, Jan. 10.
Charlie served with Hoover PD for seven years. Not only did he have distinguished career as a field trials dog, but he also served in the U.S. Marine Corps completing a tour of duty in Afghanistan.
Hoover police say it is with heavy, but happy hearts that Charlie has signed off and retired.
K9 Charlie is 10-7.
