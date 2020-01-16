Candidate Profile: Jeff Sessions wants his old job back

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is among the crowd of seven Republican candidates competing for his former U.S. Senate seat.
The former AG had already spent two decades in the seat before becoming U.S. Attorney General. When asked if it was time for new blood to represent Alabama in Washington, Sessions said it was time for somebody who represents Alabama values in Washington.
“I did that,” he said. “I recommended Donald Trump because I was advocating for better trade policies, defending American interest, was advocating for a lawful system of immigration. And I was concerned about excessive regulations and taxes.”
His top priorities include building the border wall and advocating for good trade deals.
“The trade agenda is important. We are competing, but we’re competing against nations that cheat and take advantage, steal our technology," he said. "We’ve got to defend our interest on the world stage effectively. President Trump is doing that in many ways.”
You can watch the full interview below:
There was a fallout between former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and President Trump. The president has not been shy about his feelings towards Sessions. In the past, Trump called Sessions his “biggest mistake,” “ineffective” and "weak” after he recused himself from the Mueller investigation.
“He is very outspoken. He says what’s on his mind and stomach sometimes exactly as he believes it, and this was frustrating for him,” Sessions continued. “We’re moving on. I think the American people are ready to move on. This impeachment is nowhere close to being justified."
Sessions said he would have the President’s listening ear to get work done and does not anticipate any future serious disagreements.
“I look forward to being an ally for him in the Congress and I think our relationship will be a mutually beneficial one,” he said.
There are seven Republican candidates on the primary in March. The others include Congressman Bradley Byrne, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, State Rep. Arnold Mooney, businessman Stanley Adair, and Ruth Page Nelson.
The Republican winner will face Democratic Sen. Doug Jones.
