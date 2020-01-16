Briarwood Christian anglers Grayson Morris, Tucker Smith to compete in Bassmaster Classic

Briarwood Christian anglers Grayson Morris, Tucker Smith to compete in Bassmaster Classic
Thursday, Briarwood Christian High School held a special pep rally honoring anglers Grayson Morris and Tucker Smith and surprised them with news that they will compete with the pros at the 2020 Bassmaster Classic in Birmingham.
By Christina Chambers | January 16, 2020 at 2:39 PM CST - Updated January 16 at 2:39 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When Briarwood Christian School’s Grayson Morris and Tucker Smith went wire-to-wire to bring home the 2019 Mossy Oak Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, they became the first high school team to repeat as national champions.

Briarwood Christian anglers to compete in Bassmaster Classic

Thursday, Briarwood Christian High School held a special pep rally honoring the two, and surprised them with news that they will compete with the pros at the 2020 Bassmaster Classic in Birmingham.

“I’m speechless. This is a dream come true,” Briarwood Christian senior angler Grayson Morris said.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.