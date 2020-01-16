Briarwood Christian anglers Grayson Morris, Tucker Smith to compete in Bassmaster Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When Briarwood Christian School’s Grayson Morris and Tucker Smith went wire-to-wire to bring home the 2019 Mossy Oak Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, they became the first high school team to repeat as national champions.
Thursday, Briarwood Christian High School held a special pep rally honoring the two, and surprised them with news that they will compete with the pros at the 2020 Bassmaster Classic in Birmingham.
“I’m speechless. This is a dream come true,” Briarwood Christian senior angler Grayson Morris said.
