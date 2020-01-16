Birmingham Zoo donates $10K to help Australian wildlife

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Zoo is donating $10,000 to save wildlife threatened by the destructive bushfires in Australia.
That donation comes from the Zoo's Conservation Fund and will go directly to the Zoo and Aquarium Association, Australasia.
The zoo tells us it’s estimated over a billion plants and animals have been impacted by the bushfires.
“It’s a kick in the gut,." said Chris Pfefferkorn, President and CEO of the Birmingham Zoo. "As somebody that’s been working with wildlife for over 25 years, it just hurts. It hurts to see the people that are displaced, it hurts to see the animals that are injured and displaced. It’s a devastating effect. We are thousands of miles away, but we hope our little effort will help them.”
And you have a chance to help, too. If you visit the Birmingham Zoo on Valentine’s Day weekend, funds from your ticket will be donated to help wildlife in Australia.
The Zoo will also match up to $5,000 from paid admissions that weekend.
