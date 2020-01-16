Auburn baseball adds former big leaguer to staff

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers head into the 2020 season looking to make another run at Omaha. They’ll do so with an added big league presence on the coaching staff.
The university has announced that 17-year MLB veteran pitcher, and former Auburn baseball player, Tim Hudson has joined Butch Thompson’s staff as a volunteer assistant and pitching coach.
“I’ve never been more excited for our current pitchers and future recruits to be able to learn from one of the best competitors of all time,” said Thompson. “I believe Tim’s experience makes Auburn the premier pitching development experience in amateur baseball. Adding Tim to the mix with Chris Joyner, Anthony Sandersen and Blake Logan will form an elite group of teachers.”
Hudson spent his 17 seasons in the majors with the Oakland Athletics (1999-2004), Atlanta Braves (2005-2013) and San Francisco Giants (2014-15). He’s a four-time MLB All-Star and won the 2014 World Series with the Giants.
Hudson’s added presence bolsters the reputation of the Auburn staff. Collectively, the staff now has nine combined trips to the College World Series, as well as 62 years of experience in professional baseball - 32 at the major league level.
“I appreciate Coach Thompson for giving me the opportunity to join the great coaching staff at Auburn baseball,” said Hudson. “I’m thrilled to have the chance to work with these young men and help them build on a successful and memorable 2019 season."
During Hudson’s days as a Tiger, he was a feared hitter as well as a pitcher. In 1997, Hudson helped lead the team to the College World Series. Along the way, he posted a 15-2 record with a 2.97 ERA along with 165 strikeouts. At the dish, he slugged 18 home runs and knocked in 95 RBI behind a .396 batting average. That season he was named the 1997 Rotary Smith Award winner, First-Team All-America and the SEC Player of the Year.
“I’m excited about getting started, and I’m grateful for this chance to rejoin the Auburn baseball family. I can’t wait to put that Auburn uniform on again,” Hudson said.
In the Bigs, Hudson earned a 222-133 career record with a career ERA of 3.49.
Auburn’s 2020 season opens at home Feb. 14-16 against the University of Illinois-Chicago.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.