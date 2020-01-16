Auburn baseball adds former big leaguer to staff

During Hudson’s days as a Tiger, he was a feared hitter as well as a pitcher. In 1997, Hudson helped lead the team to the College World Series. Along the way, he posted a 15-2 record with a 2.97 ERA along with 165 strikeouts. At the dish, he slugged 18 home runs and knocked in 95 RBI behind a .396 batting average. That season he was named the 1997 Rotary Smith Award winner, First-Team All-America and the SEC Player of the Year.