Want to work for Amazon? Job information meetings are coming up in Jefferson County

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Amazon Fulfillment Center is coming to Bessemer and they’re hiring.
Amazon will be holding a number of job information meetings, one of them next Thursday.
Jefferson County leaders say Amazon wants to be up and running in March at it’s Bessemer Fulfillment Center.
The building is finished. Now the hard work begins to hire up to 1,500 workers for the facility.
Lawson State Community College in Bessemer will host a community engagement and resource fair on Thursday, Jan. 23. The information sessions will be a 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tommy Hobbs with Lawson State said, “They are going to do a presentation. That presentation is going to be about the culture of Amazon, about how to get a job at Amazon, how to apply at Amazon, what skills they are looking for.”
Lawson State has been meeting with Amazon representative for months. The community college is offering to help with job training in any way.
Hobbs said, “One of the big services we offer is the ready to work training. That is a five-week program. It’s a free program which is offered on the Bessemer and Birmingham campuses. Really gets that person ready for that job.”
Here are the job requirements listed on Amazon’s website:
Must be at least 18 yrs old
No felonies
A high school diploma or GED
Legal to work in the United States
Lawson State hopes to do all it can to help people get those jobs.
Hobbs said, “We think Amazon can use our services and utilize that benefit as well. We are excited about them being here.”
A meeting is also planned for Jan. 30 in Center Point.
