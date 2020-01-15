Visitation held at Homewood City Hall to remember, honor Chief John Bresnan

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A fire chief who was loved and respected by so many was remembered Tuesday night in Homewood.
Black and red ribbons were tied up around Homewood City Hall for Chief John Bresnan’s visitation.
Bresnan passed away Friday afternoon while on duty.
Firefighters told us the outpouring of love and support for the department and for Bresnan’s family is a tribute to how he lived his life: caring and being there for his loved ones, his community, and total strangers.
“The pain is there and the pain is very real,” said Homewood Fire Department Battalion Chief Lori Stoney. “We’ve lost our leader, our community has lost an amazing man that has facilitated the fire department that we are today. It’s vastly changed from what I saw 29 years ago, and he facilitated all of that. There’s a void and I don’t know how that will ever be filled.”
A funeral for Chief Bresnan will be held Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Homewood Church of Christ.
From around 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., the procession will be passing through Homewood, Birmingham, Mountain Brook, Irondale and Trussville.
Here are details on the procession route: Leaving Homewood Church of Christ turn right on West Oxmoor Road to West Valley Ave Continue on Valley Avenue Turn right on 18th Street Turn left on 28th Avenue Turn right on 19th Street-passing Homewood City Hall Turn left on 29th Avenue Continue on Hollywood Boulevard to Montevallo Road to Crestwood Boulevard Turn left on John Rodgers Drive Turn right on Highway 11 Arrive at Jefferson Memorial Gardens Upon arrival at church and gravesite, personnel and apparatus will be directed to the appropriate location within the venues for staging and participation.
