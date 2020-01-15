Two years later, Hoover family still dealing with major flooding issues

In a statement, Brocato says: “This is a serious situation the Perry family is facing. Once I was made aware of this weekend’s flooding, I went and visited the property to see the problem first hand. This issue has been a problem for quite some time. However, this is not on City property, but private property. The City of Hoover will work with the property owners and a utility company that may be involved. Our goal is to work with all concerned parties to get the problem corrected."