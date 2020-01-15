SCLC offering cash for guns, city leader donates thousands to help effort

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Working to get guns off the streets, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference is offering money for guns and a Birmingham leader is putting up thousands of dollars to help in the effort.
The SCLC has been buying guns back from people for more than 20 years, they say to help clean up the streets.
According to the CDC, Alabama consistently ranks top 10 for gun related deaths.
The SCLC hopes to change that by offering up to $50 for guns.
To help in the effort Birmingham City Councilor Steven Hoyt Tuesday put up $5,000 from his discretionary fund which will give the SCLC more money to buy back more guns.
“Anything we can do to prevent our young people from coming in contact with the penal system and prevent young people from killing one another. We should do that,” said Hoyt.
Details on the Event:
Saturday, January 18th, 8:00-11:00 a.m.
St. Joseph Baptist Church, 500 9th Avenue
