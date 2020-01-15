Puppies found tied in bags next to KY river

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A total of 12 puppies are now recovering after they were found tied in bags in Webster County.
Officials with Webster County Animal Care and Control say eight puppies were found Jan. 7 by a father and daughter taking a walk by the boat ramp on the Tradewater River in Blackford.
They say the puppies were in a burlap sack just ten feet from the water.
The family took care of the puppies that evening and then took them to animal control.
They were given medical care and vaccinations before the Warrick County volunteer group PAAWS took the puppies on Friday.
On Monday, officials say four more puppies were found on the side of Guy Clark Road outside of Dixon.
They were also sent to volunteers with PAAWS.
Organizers at PAAWS believe the puppies are all from the same litter, and they have been taking donations and applications to foster the dogs.
Webster County Animal Care and Control officials say they will take puppies anytime someone needs to surrender them.
They say dumping animals is a crime that will not be tolerated if you are caught.
They ask anyone with information to call them at 270-639-7034.
We will more on this story tonight on 14 News.
