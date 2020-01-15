Pelham looks to make parks and recreation master plan

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Pelham is working to improve parks and recreations and the city wants you to get involved in the process.
Pelham is partnering with Clemson University in a research project that will result in a new master plan for parks and recreation. The study will start in March and include several public meetings, surveys, and even focus groups.
Gretchen DiFante is the City Manager for the City of Pelham and she says that they will be looking at what parks and rec already offers citizens, what the needs are based off age or disabilities, and what already exists in communities around them.
“No matter what community we are in, we want them to be active, we want them to be active physically, we want them to be active mentally, we want them to be active socially - all the things that help us all become and stay healthier,” DiFante explains.
This master plan will show the city what people who live there want and need so that they can start prioritizing where they want to spend money.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.