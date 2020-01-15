Oxford HS has a club team ranked no. 1 in the nation

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - There are more than 165 teams in the United States that compete in Greenpower USA, and the Engineering Club at Oxford High School is ranked no. 1 in the nation.
“These students design, build and modify electric race cars,” said Britt Young, Oxford High School Team Coach. “It is amazing to see how far we have come in such a short time. It shows the commitment of the students and how they apply all that they have learned in the classroom, and from the data it has accumulated.”
The Oxford team earned its top ranking by finishing first recently at an event in Houston. During the 90-minute race, the Oxford car completed more than 30 miles.
Greenpower USA runs engineering challenges for schools based around designing and building a single-seat electric powered race car.
Oxford High School and the City of Oxford will co-host the inaugural Choccolocco Grand Prix on Jan. 24-25. More than 35 teams from three different states, including Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee, involving over 400 students will participate in the event.
