Midfield High School student called hero for saving niece’s life

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Midfield High School student has been honored for saving the life of his 10-month-old niece.
During a surprise ceremony Wednesday morning the American Red Cross presented Johnny Robinson, a Certificate of Extraordinary Action for his heroic actions that resulted in saving the life of his niece, Jaylani.
The surprise came during a Midfield student assembly.
Red Cross officials say teacher, Heather Hufford, had recently taught a pediatric first aid unit.
That night, while Johnny was watching his 10-month-old niece she begin to choke on a piece of food.
Johnny, who remembered the signs of choking , began performing back blows to dislodge the food stuck in his niece’s throat.
Her airway was cleared, and Johnny saved his niece's life.
Ms. Hufford nominated Johnny for this award because she hopes it will inspire others to be the change they want to see in the world.
Hufford said, "It's such a privilege to have such a wonderful student as Johnny. Somebody that really has an interest in what I'm teaching and really wanting to learn to be, you know, a better person and how to make a positive impact."
Johnny said, "I want to say thank you, again, to her for teaching me all of this."
Thank you, Johnny.
