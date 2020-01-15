Man dies after he was found shot in Birmingham apartment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man inside an apartment Wednesday morning.
Officers say police got the call of a person shot at 4218 5th avenue South around 11:30 a.m.
When officers got on scene they found Kyre Robinson, 26, inside the apartment, suffering from a gunshot wound. Robinson died.
Investigators say they have very limited information about what happened, but they say an acquaintance came to the apartment and found Robinson, who had been shot.
If you were in the apartment complex or immediate area and heard anything, call Birmingham Police at (205) 254-1700.
