Investigator hired to investigate sex crimes in three West Alabama counties

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Pickens, Lamar and Fayette counties make up the 24th Judicial Circuit in West Alabama.
Andy Hamlin, the District Attorney for those counties, recently announced that he hired an investigator to help solve crimes involving sexual abuse and assault within those counties.
Anna Ruth Bailey joined the District Attorney’s Office in December.
Bailey is not investigating the cases alone.
She will work with the different law enforcement agencies in those counties.
Her responsibilities will include interviewing sexual assault victims and helping them from the start of the investigation and through the court process.
Hamlin said in a statement, “It is imperative to have a specialized agent to handle these sensitive matters due to the nature of the crimes and the vulnerability of the victims."
The position of sexual assault investigator is being funded by nearly a dozen local municipalities and or agencies.
