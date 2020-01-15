Hartselle man killed in crash in Cullman County

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 37-year-old Hartselle man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cullman County Tuesday night.
State Troopers say Heath Alan Berry was seriously injured when his car crossed the center line and struck an SUV head-on.
Berry was taken to Cullman Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries.
The driver of the SUV was not hurt, but two other passengers in the vehicle were.
The crash occurred on U.S. 31 four miles north of Cullman.
