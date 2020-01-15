Gadsden Library’s Alabama City branch to be converted to all-genealogy branch

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden Public Library will soon close its Hoyt Worsham Branch branch, to devote the entire building to the genealogical department.
The branch, located in the part of Gadsden known as Alabama City, will close Friday, and reopen in a couple of weeks to house the Bobby Junkins Genealogical Collection.
The collection is currently located on the fourth floor of the library’s main branch. But the new location will be closer to two smaller genealogical libraries run by other groups, the Etowah County Historical Association, located inside the Elliott Community Center, and the historic Nichols Library, run by the Northeast Alabama Historical Society.
The close proximity of the collections will make it easier for people tracing their family trees.
“We have some really good stuff that the other two libraries don’t. They have some really good stuff that we don’t. But we all partner together in sharing resources and all that, will make it easier for the community,” says Gadsden library director Craig Scott.
Alabama City was a separate city, the 15th largest in Alabama, until it merged with Gadsden in 1932. The Hoyt Worsham Library Branch actually occupies the building originally used as city hall of Alabama City.
Scott told his staff, since the 114-year-old Gadsden Public Library is starting a new decade, 2020 will be “the Year of Transformation” and challenged them to come up with new ideas.
"Things change,the world changes, our community changes," says Scott. "So we've come up with a new vision. That is, inspiring ideas, and enriching lives, and creating community."
Scott says the after the genealogical department moves out, the fourth floor will be taken over by the library’s Teen Zone, which currently occupies the second floor mezzanine.
The new genealogical branch will open in February, with a ribbon cutting scheduled for March.
