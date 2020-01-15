Flooding concerns on Messer Airport Highway continue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It happens almost every time there is a hard rain. Messer Airport Highway floods underneath the railroad bridge between 31st and 33rd streets.
So is anything being done to fix the problem?
According to a spokesperson in the Birmingham mayor’s office, there is a ditch nearby that is on the same level as the dip in the road.
When the ditch fills up, so does the street.
The spokesperson says the ditch is controlled by the railroad, and the city does work with them to help keep it cleaned out so the problem doesn’t get worse.
However, it is not an easy fix to stop this from happening.
Currently, the city has no capital projects planned in relation to the issue.
