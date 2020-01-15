First Alert: Dense fog Wednesday morning

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front Saturday. Ahead of the front, we will likely see high temperatures in the 60s Saturday with plenty of cloud cover. Rain is expected to move into our area Saturday morning and continue into the afternoon and early evening hours. Rain chance around 60%. Strong and severe storms are NOT expected with this system as it moves through. Behind this system, we will see a big drop in temperatures for Sunday. Sunday will likely be breezy and cold with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with dry conditions.Cold Weather Returns: It looks like arctic air will try to filter into the Southeast next Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures could stay in the 40s with overnight lows in the mid 20s. Some models are hinting that the air could be even colder with highs in the 30s Tuesday and next Wednesday. For now, we’ll keep highs in the 40s. Plan on using your heat and fireplace (if you have one) next week. Overnight temperatures could be cold enough to create issues for pipes. Next week is also looking very dry. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.