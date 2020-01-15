First Alert: Dense fog Wednesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are dealing with widespread cloud cover and very warm temperatures to start the day. Most locations are in the 50s and 60s. We can’t rule out a few sprinkles this morning, but most of Central Alabama is dry. The Flash Flood Watch issued yesterday has now expired. A dense fog advisory has been issued for areas along and south of I-20/59 until 9 a.m. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less making driving difficult. Make sure you use your low beams if you encounter dense fog. It is going to be a very warm afternoon thanks to southwesterly winds. High temperatures could climb into the low to mid 70s for many locations. We are watching a cold front to our north that will move into Central Alabama tonight giving us a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Most of the rain that moves through our area will occur tonight at 9 p.m. and come to an end by 7 a.m. Thursday. Rain chance today around 20-30%.
First Alert: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to move through Central Alabama tonight and into early Thursday morning. We could hear a few rumbles of thunder, but I do not expect any severe storms. If a strong storm develops, the threat will be for gusty winds and small hail. I think the severe threat will be very low. Behind the rain, temperatures will trend cooler as we wake up Thursday morning with most locations in the low to mid 50s. Thursday is looking breezy with north winds at 10-20 mph. With a partly sunny sky and northerly winds, temperatures will trend cooler tomorrow with highs in the lower 60s. We should remain dry Thursday afternoon and evening.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front Saturday. Ahead of the front, we will likely see high temperatures in the 60s Saturday with plenty of cloud cover. Rain is expected to move into our area Saturday morning and continue into the afternoon and early evening hours. Rain chance around 60%. Strong and severe storms are NOT expected with this system as it moves through. Behind this system, we will see a big drop in temperatures for Sunday. Sunday will likely be breezy and cold with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with dry conditions.Cold Weather Returns: It looks like arctic air will try to filter into the Southeast next Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures could stay in the 40s with overnight lows in the mid 20s. Some models are hinting that the air could be even colder with highs in the 30s Tuesday and next Wednesday. For now, we’ll keep highs in the 40s. Plan on using your heat and fireplace (if you have one) next week. Overnight temperatures could be cold enough to create issues for pipes. Next week is also looking very dry. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.