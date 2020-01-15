Dual enrollment classes allow Tuscaloosa City School students to earn college credit

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Dual enrollment classes start in the coming weeks at Tuscaloosa City Schools like Paul W. Bryant High School.
Teens like Kendarious Hawkins attended a Biology 101 course because they’re thinking about life after high school.
“I love being a student at Paul W. Bryant High School. I also think it’s an amazing opportunity to get college credit,” Hawkins said.
Students enrolled in it can earn college credit to Shelton State Community College, Stillman College, and the University of Alabama.
“Our mission is for each student to have high expectations. That we prepare them for life after high school. We believe that college, or two year, it’s necessary after high school. Elevate allows all of our students to have access to college while still in high school," according to Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria.
The Elevate Tuscaloosa sales tax increase approved in 2019 by the Tuscaloosa City Council pays for the dual enrollment scholarships. They’re available to any senior living in a Tuscaloosa City School zone and attending a Tuscaloosa City School.
Students can earn up to six hours of college credit.
“The dual enrollment process makes it so much easier. I know a lot of people will be going into their first year of college as a sophomore because of dual enrollment credits," Hawkins added.
Other requirements include being a city school student for a year prior to enrolling in a dual enrollment course. They also must meet the institution’s minimum grade point average.
Scholarships become available with the class of 2021. Nearly 500 Tuscaloosa City School juniors are projected to be eligible for the program and will begin signing up.
