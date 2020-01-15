Cullman County EMA app allows you to report storm damage

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) -Reporting storm damage just got a lot easier in Cullman County. You can now do it through an app.
Once you download the Cullman County EMA app, click on damage report. You can submit pictures of damage around your home. You have the option of giving the EMA your name, address and phone number, then hit submit.
EMA Director Phyllis Little says this feature is making their jobs a little easier and helps emergency management officials know exactly where to go after a storm.
"Everybody's got a cell phone and they usually got them in their pocket, and they are always taking pictures of the damage like you are encourage to for your insurance and things like that. Why not submit it that way?" Little said.
This feature helps EMA officials plot storms on a map and gives them a starting point when assessing the damage. The app also has a list of storm shelters and other helpful information to prepare you and your family for severe weather. It’s available on iPhone and Android devices.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.