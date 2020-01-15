Using Crimestoppers to help find missing Walker County man

SUMITON, Ala. (WBRC) - Sumiton authorities are asking for help to locate a missing Walker County man.
Denton Hill went missing in February of 2018.
Sumiton Police Chief TJ Burnett says he believes there are still people out there who may know what is going on and what happened to the then 24-year-old Hill. The chief believes some folks may not come forward because they are scared.
Hill was last known to be in the 1000 block of Hull Road in Sumiton.
Police Chief Burnett says they believe Hill along with others were involved in some sort of illegal activity. “We have looked into ponds. We have looked into the river. We have looked in the woods, at various locations.”
Two years ago Bonnie Hill, Denton Hill’s mother told WBRC Fox6 News, “When I go to bed at night I’m going to be in a warm bed and my son is in a ditch.”
Burnett believes Hill was the victim of foul play. His mother just wants to find his body so they can bury him.
Bonnie Hill said, “We want him back. Dead or alive we want him back.”
Chief Burnett said, “We feel there is a lot of intimidation that is keeping people from coming forward. So that is why we came to Crimestoppers so they can remain anonymous.”
Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 dollars for information that leads to an arrest.
If you have any information contact Crimestoppers at 205-254-7777 or the Sumiton Police Department at 205-648-3261.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.