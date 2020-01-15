Candidate Profile: Judge Roy Moore making second senate run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Judge Roy Moore is attempting to become Alabama’s next U.S. Senator after facing defeat in 2017.
“But I think the major difference between myself and others running public offices, I’ve actually stood for something. I’ve actually done what I said, and of course, as you know, was removed from office the first time for the 10 commandments and the second time suspended," Moore said. “So basically, I think it’s very important for a candidate not only to talk the talk, but to walk the walk.”
Moore said he qualifies to run for public office after serving in the military and serving as Alabama Supreme Court Justice.
“So I made a study of the Constitution and I think that’s very important," he said.
Moore said if elected he would help bring moral values to Washington.
“And sometimes we don’t want to recognize God in society," he said. "And I think that’s wrong because it’s a requirement in our country to recognize God upon whom our principles are founded in the Declaration of Independence.”
In 2017, Moore became the Republican nominee in a special election for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat. However, Moore’s campaign against Democratic Senator Doug Jones was tainted with allegations of sexual misconduct weeks prior to the election.
Moore said he lost because of a disinformation campaign and the establishment’s lack of support and funding. Not because of the allegations.
“It’s basically my opposition to the establishment that has caused a lot of problems for me and for the people of Alabama," he said. “They were not given the opportunity freely to choose. They had a lot of disinformation put on them and a lot of people were dissuaded from going to the polls."
Since the 2017 loss, Republicans have grappled to take back that Senate seat. Moore believes he would win against Jones this time if he received the Republican nomination because he said the “Republican establishment will not be involved this time around.”
Judge Moore is widely known for his decision not to remove a Ten Commandments monument. In November 2003, the Court of Judiciary removed Moore from the office of Alabama Supreme Court Justice for defying a federal judge’s order to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the state Supreme Court building. Moore was elected again and then was later suspended from the bench in 2016.
