Business community happy to see 59/20 bridges reopen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - News that the 59/20 bridges in Birmingham will reopen ahead of schedule has everyone excited, especially the downtown business community.
Some say the closure has hurt business.
In August, one restaurant manager told WBRC they had seen about a 20% drop in sales.
City Council President William Parker says he appreciates the business community’s patience while ALDOT completed the work. He feels things will be better off in the long run.
“I think it was an investment in the fact that a lot of businesses now will see an uptick in traffic with a new stadium that’s going to be coming online in 2021. With the World Games coming to the city of Birmingham. Just a lot more opportunities, with a lot more traffic, with much needed infrastructure improvements. That’s going to bring more people to the downtown area,” said Parker.
