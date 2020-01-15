Bernard Tamburello: Buttermilk Biscuits

Benard Tamburello: Buttermilk Biscuits
January 15, 2020 at 9:38 AM CST - Updated January 15 at 9:38 AM

Ingredients:

4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 cup lard

2 cups buttermilk

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

2. Whisk together flour, salt, baking soda, cream of tartar, and baking powder. Cut lard into flour mixture using a pastry blender until crumbly; stir in buttermilk. Turn mixture onto a floured surface and knead just a few times to form a moist dough.

3. Roll dough out 1-inch thick; cut biscuits with a cookie cutter or round glass. Place biscuits on an un-greased cast iron skillet

4. Bake in the preheated oven until tops are golden, about 12 minutes.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.