Bernard Tamburello: Buttermilk Biscuits

Ingredients:
4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cream of tartar
4 teaspoons baking powder
1 cup lard
2 cups buttermilk
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).
2. Whisk together flour, salt, baking soda, cream of tartar, and baking powder. Cut lard into flour mixture using a pastry blender until crumbly; stir in buttermilk. Turn mixture onto a floured surface and knead just a few times to form a moist dough.
3. Roll dough out 1-inch thick; cut biscuits with a cookie cutter or round glass. Place biscuits on an un-greased cast iron skillet
4. Bake in the preheated oven until tops are golden, about 12 minutes.
