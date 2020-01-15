AUDIO: Joe Burrow tells podcast he took money from Odell Beckham Jr. after National Championship win

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - LSU is investigating a viral incident that happened after the football team’s national championship victory on Jan. 13.
As players were celebrating the victory on the field of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, former LSU and current Cleveland Browns wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., was recorded on camera handing a handful of cash to wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklan.
On Jan. 14, the morning after LSU’s national championship win, Joe Burrow was asked on the Bar Stool Sports podcast Pardon My Take if Beckham gave him money.
Burrow responded by saying, “Umm… yeah. I’m not a student-athlete anymore, so I can say yeah.” The podcast was released at 11:14 p.m. on Jan. 14. Watch the video above for audio.
Collegiate athletes are not allowed to accept individual monetary donations or gifts per NCAA rules. However, the team as a whole can accept gifts or donations.
Beckham gifted Beats headphones to the entire LSU football team in the days leading up to the College Football Playoff National Championship. The gift to the team is permitted by NCAA rules.
LSU Athletics released a statement about the incident on Wednesday, Jan. 15:
“We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr. interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night. Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills. Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes. We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation.”
