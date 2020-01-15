Anniston library lends out non-media items, such as tools and musical instruments

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - You think of your local library as a place to borrow books or DVDs. But what if you need a handtruck, a metal detector, or a pair of posthole diggers?
At the Public Library of Anniston and Calhoun County, your library card can get you those things, too.
A small closet in the library holds those three items and more. The library in downtown Anniston now offers what it calls a "library of things," ranging from tools to audio-visual equipment to even some musical instruments.
Library director Teresa Kiser displayed several items for us, including a MIDI keyboard that can connect to any computer and a wattage detector that can give you the wattage output of any device you plug into it.
Kiser says they even lend out Xboxes, for example for grandparents who want to give their grandchildren something to do while they’re visiting.
"So they're able to come in and check it out, use it for two weeks, and then return it. To check out everything is free. There may be deposits, but those are refunded whenever they are returned to the library in good, in good condition," Kiser tells WBRC.
She says the idea is for people to borrow items to try them out, or only if they know they need them only every once in awhile.
Kiser says they’re even open to suggestions about other items they can lend out, but they’re limited by the library’s storage space. They’ve recently purchased a holepunch machine, for instance, after one patron requested it.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.