9-year-old LSU superfan from Alabama witnesses national championship win

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A young LSU superfan from Alabama got to enjoy the sights and sounds of LSU’s historic national championship in New Orleans.
Colton Moore, 9, was gifted with tickets to see the game and was decked out in an LSU-themed outfit for Monday night’s game. The 9-year-old was born with spina bifida and is a huge fan of Coach O. He dressed up as the LSU head coach for Halloween last year.
The LSU football team first learned about Colton after his mother posted to social media about how much her son loved LSU football even though he was born and raised in Alabama. The post went viral and was shared with Coach Orgeron who then invited the family down to watch the LSU vs. Utah State game back in October.
No. 1 LSU (15-0) won its fourth national title in school history with a 42-25 victory over No. 3 Clemson (14-1) in the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Jan. 13.
