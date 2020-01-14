Tuscaloosa man struck and killed on JVC Road

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police have released the identity of a man who was struck and killed on JVC Road Monday night.
The victim has been identified as John Grace from Tuscaloosa. He was 46.
Officers were told the driver of a 2011 Honda Civic was on JVC Road going around 45 miles per hour when Grace suddenly appeared. The driver told police he did not have time to react and hit Grace with the front end of his vehicle.
The driver immediately stopped and call 911. Alcohol does not appear to be involved, according to authorities.
The driver was taken to DCH for minor injuries.
