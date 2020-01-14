For those of us who lived there in the 90’s we’re jealous, take a look at the new Tutwiler Hall at UA

The new Tutwiler Residence Hall (Source: TurnerBatson)
By WBRC Staff | January 14, 2020 at 10:09 AM CST - Updated January 14 at 10:35 AM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Female freshman at the University of Alabama are getting a new place to live.

Construction of the new Tutwiler Residence Hall is underway on campus.

The new 365,000 square foot dorm will replace the existing Tutwiler Residence Hall, which is located adjacent to this site.

The new facility will be home to 1,285 first-year female students.

The new facility is designed by TURNERBATSON, in partnership with Mackey Mitchell Architects. (Source: University of Alabama)

The completed Tutwiler will be made of multiple five-story buildings interconnected by enclosed “bridges” allowing residents to circulate throughout the facility.

A courtyard was designed for recreation and social gatherings.

The rooms will be double-occupancy and single-occupancy resident assistant rooms.

And each room will have a private bathroom including a toilet, shower, and lavatory.

The new facility is designed by TURNERBATSON, in partnership with Mackey Mitchell Architects. (Source: University of Alabama)

Other amenities include a large central lobby, multiple gathering spaces, fitness center, craft room, two clubhouses per floor, laundry services, and a storm shelter. Roll Tide!

