Text-for-911 now up and running in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR, Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Text-for-911 is now active in St. Clair County.
Thanks to new technology St. Clair County joins 911 centers across the state and the U.S. where folks can text 911 as another way to report emergencies.
St. Clair County implemented Texty on October 23, 2019 giving dispatchers the past few months to train, and become proficient in the use of Texty.
The service is for wireless customers who use Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, SouthernLINC, or Sprint.
St. Clair County deputies say people should keep the following in mind if they send a text to 911:
Customers should use the texting option only when calling 9-1-1 is not an option. Voice is always best, unless the caller is unable to speak or will endanger themselves by making noise.
Texting is not always instantaneous, which is critical during a life-threatening emergency.
It may take slightly longer to dispatch emergency services in text to 911 situations because of the time involved: someone must enter the text, the message must go over the network, and the 911 personnel must read the text before texting back.
Providing location information and nature of the emergency in the first text message is imperative, since the 911 centers will receive only an approximate location of the device accessing 911 and will not be able to verbally communicate with the person sending the text. Text abbreviations or slang should never be used, so that the intent of the dialogue can be as clear as possible.
Remember always CALL 911, but if you can’t send a TEXT.
