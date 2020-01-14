Talladega County Commission approves Coosa River Express project

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Developers have cleared their first major hurdle in the project to build a privately-owned toll bridge to connect Talladega and Shelby County.
During Monday’s commission meeting, Talladega commissioners approved the project on their end.
Commissioners fielded questions and concerns from the community before the commission meeting and asked community members to complete a comment sheet to share their thoughts. Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham says the majority of the community that responded said they are in favor of the project, so the commission decided to move forward.
The toll bridge would be called the Coosa River Express and will cross at Perkins Ferry near Columbiana and Fayetteville.
But not everyone is in favor of the project. Several community members spoke out against it during Monday’s meeting citing concerns about traffic safety with the number of 18-wheelers that could use the bridge, the environmental impact, and changing the feel of what some say area quiet, rural areas.
Some community members also voiced concerns about the roughly $9 million collected thus far from a county sales tax that was supposed to be used to build a bridge in the future. Councilors say they’re not sure what will happen to the money, but hope it will remain in the area.
Talladega commissioners say the economic impact of the bridge development would help the county, especially since it’s a free project.
“In this project, not one red cent of tax payer money will be used. This project is $30 - $40 million and it won’t be a cent of public money. We’re putting two-thirds of the money on public roads. Only thing we own is the bridge and hopefully we make a little money at it. That is the business,” said Tim James, developer of the project.
This is just the first step for developers. They still have to get clearance with Shelby County on the project and they hope to do that by the spring.
