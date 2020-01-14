Take a chicken tender-filled trip to the 80’s at McFly’s Bird Shoppe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - McFly’s is a new age chicken tender shoppe.
Located in Birmingham’s Five Points South, this is a cool spot to be!
McFly’s Bird Shoppe has an 80′s theme, complete with music, decorations and really awesome flooring.
You choose which combo you want, including spicy or original tenders (or sandwich), with sides, add-ons, and sauces. Oh, all the sauces! There are 16 to pick from, to be exact.
A staff favorite sauce is the lemon dill remoulade. The black garlic ranch got an honorable mention, too.
McFly’s provides an additional food menu for Unplugged, a 90′s themed bar next door. Unplugged is starting brunch next week!
McFly’s is located at 1024 20th Street South, Suite 102, Birmingham, AL 35205.
For more information, visit their website.
Business hours: Tuesday-Thursday, Sunday 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. | Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
