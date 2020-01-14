Take a chicken tender-filled trip to the 80’s at McFly’s Bird Shoppe

Take a chicken tender-filled trip to the 80’s at McFly’s Bird Shoppe
(Source: Sara Hampton/WBRC)
By Sara Hampton | January 14, 2020 at 5:45 PM CST - Updated January 14 at 5:48 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - McFly’s is a new age chicken tender shoppe.

(Source: Sara Hampton/WBRC)

Located in Birmingham’s Five Points South, this is a cool spot to be!

McFly’s Bird Shoppe has an 80′s theme, complete with music, decorations and really awesome flooring.

(Source: Sara Hampton/WBRC)

You choose which combo you want, including spicy or original tenders (or sandwich), with sides, add-ons, and sauces. Oh, all the sauces! There are 16 to pick from, to be exact.

(Source: Sara Hampton/WBRC)

A staff favorite sauce is the lemon dill remoulade. The black garlic ranch got an honorable mention, too.

McFly’s provides an additional food menu for Unplugged, a 90′s themed bar next door. Unplugged is starting brunch next week!

(Source: Sara Hampton/WBRC)

McFly’s is located at 1024 20th Street South, Suite 102, Birmingham, AL 35205.

For more information, visit their website.

Business hours: Tuesday-Thursday, Sunday 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. | Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.