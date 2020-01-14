SMOOSH: Custom ice cream cookie sandwiches with flair

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - SMOOSH - even the name is fun to say!
These ice cream cookie sandwiches are a cool and delicious treat you need to try ASAP!
That thing was DELICIOUS, y’all!
So how does it work? First, you pick which type of cookie you’d like. Then, you choose your ice cream flavor. Finally, you pick your topping.
SMOOSH has 20 flavors of ice cream available, including seasonal selections. For this month, those options are peppermint and moose tracks.
Gluten free options are available, as well.
Look at all those flavors and toppings! SMOOSH offers toppings from Reese’s Puffs to sprinkles, and everything in between.
They even have a selfie wall so you can show off your fabulous ice cream sandwich creation.
Go check out SMOOSH for yourself!
Business hours: Monday-Friday 12-10 p.m. | Saturday-Sunday 12-11 p.m.
SMOOSH is located at 5220 Peidot Place, Suite 112, Hoover, Alabama 35244.
For additional details, visit their website.
