Say goodbye to Charlemagne; Birmingham’s oldest record store closing Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For more than 40 years, music has been flowing from Charlemagne records in Five Points. It’s been a staple since 1977, but now it’s time to say goodbye.
The store is officially closing for good on Wednesday January 15th.
Well wishers, supporters, and bargain hunters all flowing through the doors on Tuesday.
“I am sad to see it go. It’s a local institution, I just want to support it and get some deals, everything is a dollar or 50 cents. I hate to loose this piece of the community,” says Burgin Mathews.
He’s been shopping at Charlemagne for 15 years.
“Charlemagne is as old as I am, It opened the year I was born, i started coming here when I moved Birmingham 15 years ago, and the first thing I did was find Charlemagne.” Says Mathews.
The owner, Marian McKay, announced the store’s closing back in December. She is a musician herself, and her love of music comes through in the store’s décor and ambiance.
She’s inviting everyone who loves the store to come say goodbye, and celebrate its story as the doors close for the last time. She will be performing at the store from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on January 15th, with the celebration continuing afterwards at Brennan’s Irish pub across the street.
“I have been a few times this month to pay my last respects and it’s full of people and people are showing their love of Charlemagne,” says Mathews.
