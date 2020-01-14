Public meeting Monday about proposed Coosa River Bridge

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday night, the Talladega County Commission will decide whether to grant a license for the proposed Coosa River Express Bridge Project.
For it to happen, the Shelby County Commission must grant the same license.
Shelby County people interested in the project plan to attend the meeting in Talladega County. They hope to get several questions answered about the project.
The proposed Coosa Express Bridge would make it easier for folks in this area to get to I-65.
We spoke with Coosa River keeper who plans to attend the public hearing so that they can ask the developer, Tim James, questions.
Steven Dudley with Coosa River Keepers says that many of their questions are the same ones that the Shelby County Commission has about the project.
Tim James says if they get the go ahead tonight from Talladega commission, they plan to have informational meetings in Shelby County in the coming months.
“At this point they have talked a lot about the general layout of where the bridge will be located, but we have not gotten a lot of information about specific studies like a traffic counter or a cost analysis of the bridge itself. So, there are a lot of things that are leaving us skeptical at this point,” Dudley explains.
“To really move and do everything that we can to bring all citizens of Shelby County into the fold, we are an open book, and this is a positive story we have. Something that is positive. So, what we’ve got to do is make sure that every citizen understands the work we are trying to do,” James explains.
James says this will have a big economic impact for this area. If the license is approved tonight the next step is to get a license approved from Shelby County.
